Analysis & Research

Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.

Simon Hunt Strategic Services (SHSS) with over 40 Years of consultancy services and over 3- Years in China provides valuable and often contrarian insights on the global economy, China, and the copper industry.

SHSS provides regular reports on the evolving global economy including China and how these changes impact copper.

The company also carries out specific reports on individual counters, including Russia and China on currencies and different aspects of the copper industry.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.