Summary

- There are both geopolitical and financial risks to the consensus optimistic outlook for 2026 and beyond for financial and base metal markets like copper. This report assesses the major geopolitical risks.

- America has unveiled their new National Security Strategy (NSS) which reportedly pivots policy towards their own backyard that includes Latin America and away from Europe and NATO.

- China published her Latin America policy just a few days after America’s NSS committing China to continuous investment and trade in that region.