“Were China – or anyone else for that matter – to dominate this broad and crucial region (Indo-Pacific), it would be able to effectively veto Americans’ access to the world’s economic center of gravity, with enduring implications for our nation’s economic prospects including our ability to reindustrialize.” US Department of War, 27th January 2025

“In light of this, the Department will ensure that US forces are prepared to defend against Russian threats to the US Homeland. The Department will also continue to play a vital role in NATO itself, even as we calibrate US force posture and activities in the European theatre to better account for the Russian threat to American interests as well as our allies’ own capabilities.” US Department of War, 27th January 2025