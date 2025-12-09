- Introduction

This weekly report follows our new structure of enlarging notes that were prepared for a podcast since they support our main views as to what has transpired in the past week.

It has been a week full of developments both positive and negative. They range from the aftermath of the Putin-Wikoff-Kushner meeting in Moscow, to the Putin-Modi meetings in New Delhi, to the development of the BRICS new supranational settlement instrument, The Unit, and to cracks starting to appear in private credit markets.