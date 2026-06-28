Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

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A Lull Before The Next GEO And Financial Storm

Simon delivered a comprehensive geopolitical and economic analysis.
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Simon Hunt
Jun 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Discussing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, particularly focusing on tensions between Iran and Israel, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential for renewed military operations. He high…

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