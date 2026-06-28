Discussing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, particularly focusing on tensions between Iran and Israel, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential for renewed military operations. He high…
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A Lull Before The Next GEO And Financial Storm
Simon delivered a comprehensive geopolitical and economic analysis.
Jun 28, 2026
∙ Paid
Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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