Expect The Unexpected

Simon Hunt Talks - Episode 74
Simon Hunt
Feb 17, 2026
The podcast focused on the theme of expecting the unexpected, discussing the state of the global economy and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. The discussion highlighted that despite positive employment reports, household debt and consumer delinquencies are rising, indicating a potentially unstable economic situation.

