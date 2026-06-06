Hunt Strategic Brief

Hunt Strategic Brief

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Fragile Geopolitics, Recession, Recovery & Bull Markets

An in-depth analysis of the current geopolitical tensions, economic outlook, and future market predictions, including insights into US-Iran relations, oil prices, and global debt trends.
Simon Hunt's avatar
Simon Hunt
Jun 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Key Topics

  1. Global geopolitical tensions and their impact on markets

  2. Future market predictions from 2024 to 2032

  3. Impact of US-Iran relations and Middle East conflicts

  4. Oil prices and energy security in a…

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