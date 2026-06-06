Fragile Geopolitics, Recession, Recovery & Bull Markets

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/PreviewFragile Geopolitics, Recession, Recovery & Bull Markets An in-depth analysis of the current geopolitical tensions, economic outlook, and future market predictions, including insights into US-Iran relations, oil prices, and global debt trends. Simon HuntJun 06, 2026∙ PaidShare Key TopicsGlobal geopolitical tensions and their impact on marketsFuture market predictions from 2024 to 2032Impact of US-Iran relations and Middle East conflictsOil prices and energy security in a…This post is for subscribers in the Podcast & Newsletter planUpgrade to Podcast & NewsletterAlready in the Podcast & Newsletter plan? Sign inSimon’s Hunt PodcastConsultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSimon HuntRecent EpisodesWars, Recessions, Booms And InflationMay 28 • Simon HuntSimon Hunt Talks - Episode 87May 22 • Simon HuntGlobal Debt and InflationMay 14 • Simon HuntIran, Hormuz & China: Urgent Insider Intel from Simon Hunt and Alasdair MacleodMay 11 • Simon HuntLong Wave Cycles And WarsMay 7 • Simon HuntGeopolitics and EconomicsApr 30 • Simon HuntFrom Peace Into Wartime - The Old WorldApr 23 • Simon Hunt