From Peace Into Wartime - The Old World

The podcast focused on the current global situation and potential wartime preparations. Simon discussed Iran’s financial situation, noting that despite the war, Iran is making more money with increas…
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Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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