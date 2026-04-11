Geopolitical Tensions & Market Impact

This session focused on analyzing the geopolitical conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, including the recent ceasefire and its implications for the region and global markets. Simon a…
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Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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