Geopolitics and Economics

Simon delivered a podcast discussing the shift from peacetime to wartime preparations, highlighting President Trump’s invocation of the 1950 Production Act to secure America’s electricity grid for de…
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Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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