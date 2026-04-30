Hunt Strategic Brief

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Geopolitics and Economics

Simon Hunt Talks - Episode 84
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Simon Hunt
Apr 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Simon delivered a podcast discussing the shift from peacetime to wartime preparations, highlighting President Trump’s invocation of the 1950 Production Act to secure America’s electricity grid for de…

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