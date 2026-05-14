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Global Debt and Inflation

Simon Hunt Talks - Episode 86
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Simon Hunt
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Simon delivered a discussion on global debt and inflation, predicting inflation could reach levels similar to 1980’s peak of 13.5% in the U.S. and 12% globally. He analyzed the root causes, including…

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