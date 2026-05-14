Simon delivered a discussion on global debt and inflation, predicting inflation could reach levels similar to 1980’s peak of 13.5% in the U.S. and 12% globally. He analyzed the root causes, including…
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Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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