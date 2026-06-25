If you want to protect your wealth with physical gold outside the banking system visit vongreyerz.gold or else contact Jan Baltensweiler at:

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https://simonhuntstrategicservices.substack.com/p/93af28af-440d-41cc-b473-0541ecd4594c

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