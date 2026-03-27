“Iran has a permanent plan for checkpoints in the Straits of Hormuz. Should the attacks that Trump threatens materialize, Iran will choke the Straits of Hormuz, close the Red Sea routes, and the Yemini front will act to seal Bab al-Mandeb. Iran is also prepared to reclaim Bahreini ports if the situation demands.” A Regional Report Quoted by Alastair Crooke, 26th March 2026

- Introduction

This note is a follow-up to yesterday’s report which focused on Iran’s control