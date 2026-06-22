Attached is a report from our friend Peter Hanseler in Moscow which is well worth reading for anyone interested in the rising power of Iran to a level that Iran has not experienced in decades if not centuries.

https://workdrive.zohoexternal.com/file/e0cmve4136351fece42658b532d0030142496

The documents have been prepared with care. However, Simon Hunt Strategic Services makes no warrant of any kind regarding the contents and shall not be liable for incidental or consequential damages, financial or otherwise arising out of the use of this document. The contents of this report are for the sole use of the recipient and may not be transmitted in any form whatsoever without prior permission.