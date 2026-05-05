“The sanctions measures taken by the United States pursuant to Executive Order 13902, Executive Order 13846 and other provisions, on the grounds of participation in Iranian oil transactions…. shall not be recognized, enforced or observed. This prohibition order shall come into force as of the date of publication.” Ministry of Commerce, Beijing, 2nd May 2026

- Introduction

This is a short addendum to yesterday’s report setting out why Russia and China have come out of their shadows in their support for Iran.