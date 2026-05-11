Hunt Strategic Brief

Hunt Strategic Brief

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Iran, Hormuz & China: Urgent Insider Intel from Simon Hunt and Alasdair Macleod

The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed. China is positioned. The West is pricing none of it.
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Simon Hunt
May 11, 2026

Simon Hunt joins Alasdair Macleod and CapitalCosm’s Danny for an urgent briefing on the Iran war, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and China’s strategic positioning. Recorded from Dubai, this conversation covers the real consequences for oil, gold, silver, bond markets, and global food security.

Topics covered:

  • Why the US-Iran campaign has stalled and what comes next

  • Hormuz closure: insurers, tankers, and the food security risk

  • Iran’s missile capability and the Gulf states’ impossible choice

  • China’s readiness and the yuan-trade realignment

  • Bond yields as the real signal, why equities are looking the wrong way

  • Gold and silver: paper shakeout vs. physical demand from the East

  • South American deepwater hydrocarbons as the West’s hedge

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