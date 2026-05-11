Iran, Hormuz & China: Urgent Insider Intel from Simon Hunt and Alasdair Macleod

Simon Hunt joins Alasdair Macleod and CapitalCosm’s Danny for an urgent briefing on the Iran war, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and China’s strategic positioning. Recorded from Dubai, this conversation covers the real consequences for oil, gold, silver, bond markets, and global food security.
Topics covered:
Why the US-Iran campaign has stalled and what comes next
Hormuz closure: insurers, tankers, and the food security risk
Iran’s missile capability and the Gulf states’ impossible choice
China’s readiness and the yuan-trade realignment
Bond yields as the real signal, why equities are looking the wrong way
Gold and silver: paper shakeout vs. physical demand from the East
South American deepwater hydrocarbons as the West’s hedge