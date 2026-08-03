Iran: Peace or Prelude for Renewed War?
Calls for dialogue offer hope, yet military escalation continues to cast a long shadow. Will diplomacy prevail, or is the Middle East heading toward another war?
“MBS held a call with President Trump to discuss ‘the necessity of prioritizing dialogue to de-escalate tensions and the importance of exerting all possible efforts to achieve a truce that paves the way for diplomatic solutions that yield positive results for preserving the security and stability of the region and prevent it from being drawn into a wider conflict whose repercussions would affect regional and international security and stability.” Saudi Press Agency, 3rd August 2026