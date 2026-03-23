“Whatever the outcome of the current crisis, the attack by the US and Israel on Iran will have consequences far beyond the fate of the Islamic Republic itself. What is really at stake is the perception of what is possible and acceptable in international relations. That perception is changing and not for the better.” Fyodor Lukyanov, Chairman, Presidium Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, 2nd March 2026

“Any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will have complete freedom