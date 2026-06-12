“The Nasdaq 100 now has a higher return over the past ten years than: Japan in the 1980s, the Dow in the Roaring 20s, and the S&P in the 1950s”. Ben Carlson, Commentator, June 2026

“The problem is that if you buy the S&P at this current valuation, the 10-year forward return is negative when you buy the S&P with a PE of 22. That’s what history shows.” Paul Tudor Jones, Is it Different This Time, June 2026

“US-based employers announced