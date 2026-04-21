“Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the US government to fulfill its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Straits of Hormoz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Straits of Hormoz.” Reuters, 18th April 2026

“We lost 5 million barrels/day of oil in the 1973 and 1979 crises. Today, we’ve lost 11 mbd so more than those two put together. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we lost 75 billion cubic meters. In this crisis we lost about 140 bcm. This crisis, as it stands now, is two oil crises and one gas crisis put all together.” Fatih Biral, CEO IEA, end March 2026