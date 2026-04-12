“I have heard from someone who was directly involved with this circus in Islamabad that Israeli agents – Steve Withoff and Jared Kushner – made certain that JD Vance would not follow his instincts and accept the deal that Iran had lain on the table. Israel’s role in sabotaging the US delegation was evident in Vance’s statement announcing the failure of the negotiations, when he falsely accused Iran of refusing to give up its alleged quest for a nuclear weapon.” Larry Johnson, Trump Refuses Exit Ramp, War with Iran Will Continue, 12 April 2026

“Tehran’s position is that the Pakistani-mediated talks ran aground because Washington pushed too far on key issues.