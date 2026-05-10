Iran War & The Wider Consequences
This note attempts to piece together a number of strands in the ongoing war between America and Iran and what their consequences might be. The recent strands include:
“Iran has rejected a US proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormoz after recent UAE, American and Arabian strikes on Iran” CMN, Sunday 10th May 2026
“From now on we will strike one of the US military bases or ships in the region every time the United States carries out an airstrike against an Iranian oil tanker” CMN, Sunday 10th May 2026
“US is reportedly considering establishing a permanent military base