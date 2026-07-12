Iran War Escalation & Economic Consequences

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview31Iran War Escalation & Economic ConsequencesIn this episode, Simon and Phil delve into the complexities of global markets, focusing on oil supply, geopolitical tensions, and the future of currencies and gold.Simon HuntJul 12, 2026∙ Paid31Share Key topics:Oil supply and refining capacityGeopolitical tensions in the Middle East and AsiaImpact of inflation and recession on marketsRole of gold and physical assets in investment portfoliosCurr…This post is for subscribers in the Podcast & Newsletter planUpgrade to Podcast & NewsletterAlready in the Podcast & Newsletter plan? Sign inSimon’s Hunt PodcastConsultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSimon HuntRecent EpisodesThe Age of EmpiresJul 5 • Simon HuntA Lull Before The Next GEO And Financial StormJun 28 • Simon HuntWar or Peace and FED Monetary PolicyJun 19 • Simon HuntFragile Geopolitics, Recession, Recovery & Bull MarketsJun 6 • Simon HuntWars, Recessions, Booms And InflationMay 28 • Simon HuntSimon Hunt Talks - Episode 87May 22 • Simon HuntGlobal Debt and InflationMay 14 • Simon Hunt