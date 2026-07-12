Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

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Iran War Escalation & Economic Consequences

In this episode, Simon and Phil delve into the complexities of global markets, focusing on oil supply, geopolitical tensions, and the future of currencies and gold.
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Simon Hunt
Jul 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Key topics:

  • Oil supply and refining capacity

  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Asia

  • Impact of inflation and recession on markets

  • Role of gold and physical assets in investment portfolios

  • Curr…

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