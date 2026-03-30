“The outcome of the war with Iran will determine America’s capabilities on the world stage for years to come. This is what makes the current conflict in West Asia so consequential, far beyond the region itself.” Fyodor Lukyanov, Chairman, Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy, Moscow, 25th March 2026

“I continue to cry out that the ground army has been worn down to the bone and that the State of Israel is not strategically prepared for a multi-scene war from several theatres at the same time, which would threaten our very existence.” Former IDF Ombudsman, General Yitzhak Brik interview with Ma’ariv, March 2026, quoted in Conflicts Forum.

“In addition to organizing more than one million fighters for the ground combat, in recent days there has been a massive influx of requests from Iranian youth directed towards the centres of Basij, the IRGC and the Army to also participate in the battle”. Arab Press, 27th March 2026

- Global Implications

The outcome of the Iranian war will have profound implications for the entire world. Since WW11,