“Trump is going to wait a few days and then launch a new series of attacks on Iran and claim that the 60-day clock stipulated in the War Powers Act is restarting from Day 1, because this is a ‘New War’. Larry Johnson 2nd May 2026

“Tel Aviv was preparing for the possibility that the talks would fall apart as soon as this week. Cabinet members have been briefed that Washington will need to give a push to its blockade on Iranian ports and the Straits of Hormoz through military strikes on Iran’s energy facilities.” Chanel 12 Television News, Reported by the Cradle, 1st May 2026

“A new era has begun in the Strait of Hormuz and America hegemony has come to an end.” Mojtaba Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran