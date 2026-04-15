Iran War - The lull before the storm

The meeting focused on the potential war between Iran and the United States, discussing the implications for global power structures and financial markets. Simon explained that the outcome of the con…
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Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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