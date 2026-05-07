Hunt Strategic Brief

Hunt Strategic Brief

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Long Wave Cycles And Wars

The podcast focused on discussing long-term economic cycles and the potential impact of a war between America and Israel and Iran on global markets.
Simon Hunt's avatar
Simon Hunt
May 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Simon presented his analysis that the current long wave bull market is approaching its end and could be catalyzed by an escalation of the Iran conflict, which could trigger a significant bear market …

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