Simon presented his analysis that the current long wave bull market is approaching its end and could be catalyzed by an escalation of the Iran conflict, which could trigger a significant bear market …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Long Wave Cycles And Wars
The podcast focused on discussing long-term economic cycles and the potential impact of a war between America and Israel and Iran on global markets.
May 07, 2026
∙ Paid
Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes