“A series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.” US Central Command, 7th July 2026

“Several major violations of the MOU have been made by the US including Iranian adjustments in the Strait, persistent threats of further strikes, reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran and continued Zionist aggression on Lebanon. The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament & Former Brigadier General in IRGC, 8th July 2026