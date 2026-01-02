“We know that we are in the longest bull market in US history. We also know that once the bull market ends, we are due for the largest correction in our current Long Wave cycle - since the 1932 low. Finally, we know that the stock market leads the economy, so when the stock tops, the economy will follow. History tells us that a depression cycle is due and on a longer-term basis we are due for a revolutionary cycle. Digesting this information, we can conclude that the next major economic event should be a depression.’ Garrett Jones, ‘Observations’ 26th December 2025

“The greatest threat to the independence of the US Federal Reserve does not come from the President Donald Trump’s attacks or a Supreme Court ruling that might expand his authority. It is the Fed’s longer-term shift from lender of last resort to lender of immediate resort.