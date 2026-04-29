“At some point in our history, after the creation of the UN, the OSCE and after the disappearance of the Soviet Union, the prospect for coexistence and even cooperation with the West seemed very realistic to us. All this has gone into oblivion. An open war has been declared on us.” Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, 26th April 2026

“For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time. Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Gerard Ford and USS George H W Bush include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 sailors and marines.” US Central Command, 24th April 2026