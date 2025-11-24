“Wherever we’re headed, America is evolving in ways most of us don’t like or understand Individually focused yet collectively adrift, we wonder if we’re heading toward a waterfall. The Fourth Turning is a Crisis, a decisive era of secular upheaval, when the values regime propels the replacement of the old civic order with a new one.” Neil Howe, the Fourth Turning

“We have the text. I believe it too could form the basis of a final peace settlement, but this text is not being discussed with us in substance…. If Kiev does not want to discuss President Trump’s proposals and rejects them, then they and their European war-instigators must understand that the situation in Kupyansk will inevitably be repeated on other key sectors of the front. Perhaps not as quickly as we would like but the outcome will be inevitably repeated. But, as I have said many times before, we are also ready for peace negotiations and for resolving problems by peaceful means. However, this requires a substantive discussion of all details of the proposed plan.” President Putin, 21st November 2025