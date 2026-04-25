“Western countries have declared war against Russia using Ukraine as the ‘arrowhead’. Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, Moscow, 24th April 2026

“A new concept is already being widely discussed, claiming that the United States allegedly intends to relieve itself of the burden of financing European security, reach some form of arrangement with Russia and then fully redirect its focus toward a long-term confrontation with the People’s Republic of China…” Sergey Lavrov, 18th April 2024