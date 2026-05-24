“This is it. The Russia-China strategic partnership, the leaders in the process of Eurasia integration, the leaders of the multipolar bodies BRICS and the SCO have formerly endorsed and boosted the drive towards multipolarity and a new system of international relations via a strategic joint declaration signed, sealed and delivered during President Putin’s visit to China.” Pepe Escobar, The Russia-China spaceship rushes towards Planet Multipolar, 21st May 2026

The Story & Implications

The full title sets the tone of the contents of the declaration. It is Russia-China Joint Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and International Relations of a New Type.