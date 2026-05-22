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Simon Hunt Talks - Episode 87

The Coming Recession
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Simon Hunt
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Simon discussed the US and global economy heading toward recession by the end of the year, with Simon presenting his analysis that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the primary culprit.

Simon ex…

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