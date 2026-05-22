Simon Hunt Talks - Episode 87

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview1Simon Hunt Talks - Episode 87The Coming RecessionSimon HuntMay 22, 2026∙ Paid1ShareSimon discussed the US and global economy heading toward recession by the end of the year, with Simon presenting his analysis that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the primary culprit. Simon ex…This post is for subscribers in the Podcast & Newsletter planUpgrade to Podcast & NewsletterAlready in the Podcast & Newsletter plan? Sign inSimon’s Hunt PodcastConsultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSimon HuntRecent EpisodesGlobal Debt and InflationMay 14 • Simon HuntIran, Hormuz & China: Urgent Insider Intel from Simon Hunt and Alasdair MacleodMay 11 • Simon HuntLong Wave Cycles And WarsMay 7 • Simon HuntGeopolitics and EconomicsApr 30 • Simon HuntFrom Peace Into Wartime - The Old WorldApr 23 • Simon HuntIran War - The lull before the stormApr 15 • Simon HuntGeopolitical Tensions & Market ImpactApr 11 • Simon Hunt