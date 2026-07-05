He referenced Sir John Grubb's research showing an average empire lifespan of 250 years and identified characteristics that marked the final decades of past empires, including wealth concentration, c…
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The Age of Empires
Simon delivered a presentation titled "The Age of Empires" discussing the historical lifespan of past empires and whether America faces a similar fate.
Jul 05, 2026
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Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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