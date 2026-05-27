“Acting on instructions from President Vladimir Putin, Sergey Lavrov notified the US side that the Armed Forces of Russia, acting in response to the Kiev’s regime continued terrorist attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in the Russian territory are launching systematic and sustained strikes on facilities serving the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kiev, as well as relevant decision-making centers. Sergey Lavrov drew his counterpart’s attention to the Foreign Ministry statement of 25th May, which advised that the United States and other countries with representative offices in Kiev ensure the evacuation of the diplomatic personnel and other citizens from the Capital of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry, 25th May 2026

“The strikes are described by Moscow as a response to the Kiev’s regime’s continued attacks against