“Behind the formalities was evidence of a momentous change: for the first time in almost a century, an American president met the leader of another country, for all intents and purposes on equal terms. Trump found himself not making demands of a weaker power but seeking accommodation and even help from a peer.” Gerard Baker, The Times, 15th May 2026

“When President Donald Trump visited Beijing on 14th May, flanked by top American industrialists, the optics told their own story. Washington came armed with tariffs, secondary sanctions, port fees, and threats over maritime chokepoints. But the executives at Trump’s side revealed the weakness behind the pressure campaign: the US cannot cut China out of the global economy without cutting into itself.” Cynthia Chung, The Cradle, 14th May 2026