“If you think the war is over, think again. Iran has not agreed to a ceasefire. They have agreed to stop retaliating as long as Israel and the US stop their attacks. So that ball is in the West’s corner. Despite the White House claiming that the Straits of Hormuz is now open for business, it is not. Iran will continue to allow ships on a case-by-case basis to enter and leave the Persian Gulf after paying a cover charge. Iran will split the money with Oman.” Larry Johnson, 8th April 2026

“Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE and SAFE OPENING of the Straits of Hormoz,