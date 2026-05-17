- Introduction

This is a book to be published this week written by Mickey Maini. Mickey manages his family office capital and is the founder of Solstice Laboratory, an independent research institute applying thermodynamics, kinematics and econophysics to financial and geopolitical systems.

He spent his career as a senior banker at Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch and then as CEO of an emerging markets enterprise which he scaled from roughly $100M to over $5B, followed by a stint in academia in policy and technology.