“In the coming wars with Iran, the threat will increase tenfold to the point of a complete loss of the ability to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles. These missiles are expected to hit us in population centers, strategic targets, production and economic infrastructure, science and technological institutions, hospitals and vital industries, and completely crush us.” Former IDF Ombudsman Maj. General Yitzak Brik, 26th July 2026

“The latest developments – including Yemen’s declaration of ‘siege for siege’ on Saudi air and seaports, and the strikes on two major Aramco refineries knocking out the Saudi oil pipeline to the Red Sea - have drawn Saudi Arabia into conflict both with Yemen, but also into conflict jointly with CENTCOM) with Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) in Iraq whom Saudi avers were responsible for the refinery destruction (although Hash’d al-Shaabi strongly denies it). These two episodes nonetheless underlies the extent to which the ‘Trump war’ is de-stabilizing and already fragile region. “Alastair Crooke, 29th July 2026

“In an interview with TASS news agency on Wednesday, Sergei Lavrov argues that Western countries first want Moscow and Kiev to agree to a ceasefire, after which a multinational force led by France and the UK would be deployed before real negotiations begin.” RT News, 29th July 2026

“What does this mean? It is an ultimatum. Russia will never accept such conditions. The country has not abandoned its principles, despite external pressure” Sergei Lavrov, 29th July 2026

“US Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28t, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps directed to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.” CENTCOM, 29th July 2026

Conclusions