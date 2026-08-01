The following is an article by our good friend Peter Hanseler who writes a regular geo-blog from his home in Moscow.

We found this article interesting because it lays out why the wars over Ukraine and Iran will be won or lost on the battlefield:

You can read the full article here:

https://workdrive.zohoexternal.com/file/dp1hl5ceae9a1f392478aa9fef019279f9aa4

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