“The forthcoming two-day Trump-Xi summit in Beijing on 14th-15th May is a meeting of consequence, but expectations as to the outcome should be kept modest. Its importance lies in what it reveals about the balance of confidence between Washington and Beijing. Trump wants the theatre, the sense that the markets, capitals and boardrooms are waiting for his next move. Xi on the other hand, by agreeing to host the visit after the earlier postponement, signals that he too sees some value in the encounter, but China watchers may conclude it is likely their objectives are misaligned, and for the most part they will be talking past each other.” John Browning, BANDS Financials, 11th May 2026

- Background

It is important to appreciate the recent agreements