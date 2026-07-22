“Together these two engines, strategic and revenge escalations, create a far more dangerous conflict than most commentary recognizes. Even if military operations temporarily slow, the strategic and political incentives driving escalation remain intact and reinforce each other.’ Professor Robert Pape, Chicago Business School, 13th July 2026

“The time for restraint is over. Iran would now target the infrastructure belonging to American Israeli forces in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, and all their partners. The attacks