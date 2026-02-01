“Creative destruction is the essential fact of capitalism.” Joseph Schumpeter

“We live in a world, in the real world, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power.” Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff, the White House

“Over $26 trillion was added to the global debt stockpiles in the first three quarters of 2025, marking a fresh high of nearly $346 trillion. Driven largely by government borrowing, debt in both mature and emerging markets has hit new records.” IIF Global Debt Monitor, 9th December 2025