- Introduction

This note follows a similar format to our last one. It is based on a podcast that we have recently done but some sectors have been expanded on.

The focus is on credit markets, the bursting of the tech-sector including the A1 Data Center boom and the real level of activity in America and a potential ‘Black Swan’ event.

The period that we are living through is the 80-year cycle or Neil Howe’s Fourth Turning when periods follow the climate cycles of Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. We are in that Winter period now.