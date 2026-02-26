“By noon easter time on Thursday we will likely know whether or not Donald Trump will sign off on an order to attack Iran. Why noon? That is 6pm in Geneva, Switzerland where Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will hold indirect talks with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran. If the two sides emerge from the meeting speaking in positive terms about a tentative agreement, then it is unlikely Trump will risk starting a war that is likely to escalate into a regional conflagration.