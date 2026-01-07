“The war for resources is not a future projection; it is here and it is the explicit policy of the United States…. The region is so rich in natural resources; it’s off the charts…We have a lot to do. The region matters. It has a lot to do with national security, and we have to step up our game.” General Laura Richardon, Commander, Southern Command, January 2026

“President Trump did not just authorize an extraction; he orchestrated a humiliation. He allowed the Chinese delegation to land, to proceed with their meetings, to toast a future of Sino-Venezuelan partnership. Then at the moment of their triumph, he snatched the prize from their grasp in the most dramatic way imaginable. The Chinese diplomats and executives awoke to their host gone and their ambitions in ashes.” Metals & Miners, 4th January 2026.