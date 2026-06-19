Simon discussed potential obstacles to the MOU's success, including continued Israeli bombing in Lebanon, security concerns, and the need for a 3-6 month period before vessel traffic in the Strait of…
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War or Peace and FED Monetary Policy
The meeting focused on two major global developments that could significantly impact economic activity.
Jun 19, 2026
∙ Paid
Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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