Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

War or Peace and FED Monetary Policy

The meeting focused on two major global developments that could significantly impact economic activity.
Simon Hunt's avatar
Simon Hunt
Jun 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Simon discussed potential obstacles to the MOU's success, including continued Israeli bombing in Lebanon, security concerns, and the need for a 3-6 month period before vessel traffic in the Strait of…

This post is for subscribers in the Podcast & Newsletter plan

© 2026 Simon Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture