“Moscow’s patience is running thin as drones, missiles, flight disruptions and fuel shortages increasingly affect civilians in Russia. It is not Ukraine that is bringing the war to Moscow, but rather Europe as Kiev is incapable of conducting attacks without foreign aid and intelligence.” Margarita Simonyan, RT Editor-in-Chief, 8th July 2026

“By declaring the MOU dead and publicly abandoning negotiations creates a powerful incentive for Trump to seek a visible military success. The most obvious candidates are Iran’s strategic positions around the Strait of Hormuz, not capturing them would end the war, but because they would provide a concrete demonstration that the United States had regained the strategic initiative.” Professor Robert Pape, 8th July 2026

“The massive funeral procession for the late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei reflects a high level of internal cohesion,