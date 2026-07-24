Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

Simon Hunt Strategic Brief

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WARS & SEQUENTIAL SHOCKS

Simon shared his geopolitical, economic, and financial outlook in a letter format to a friend named Michael.
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Simon Hunt
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He discussed the convergence of geopolitics, debt, and social change, predicting a significant global shift around 2030-2032, potentially sooner due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukrain…

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